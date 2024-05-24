Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $582.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $409.83 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.