Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.900-12.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.300 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $582.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $409.83 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.92 and its 200-day moving average is $546.27.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.