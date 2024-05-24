Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $178,824,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.0% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

