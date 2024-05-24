Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 6,122 Shares of Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 12,857 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70.

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,580 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Team ( NYSE:TISI ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Team in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

