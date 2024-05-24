Technology One Limited (TNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Technology One Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Technology One
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Technology One
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
Receive News & Ratings for Technology One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.