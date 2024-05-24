Technology One Limited (TNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Technology One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Technology One

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

