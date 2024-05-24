Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $53.40

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $51.74. Teck Resources shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 457,386 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

