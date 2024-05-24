Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 36,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 88,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,787 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

