Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Cut by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,900 shares of company stock worth $2,013,861. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.