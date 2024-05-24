The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GUT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.17.
