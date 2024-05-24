The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GUT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.