The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis Buys 19,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 13,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,576. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $160.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STKS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.