The Sage Group plc (SGPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3001 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
The Sage Group Price Performance
SGPYY stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.
