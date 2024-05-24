The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.