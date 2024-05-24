The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 230.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.04. 568,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.