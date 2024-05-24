Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,102 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

HLN stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

