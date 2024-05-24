Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.55 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

