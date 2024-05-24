Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

