Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. 377,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 793,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $949.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

