TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

