TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.03-4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

