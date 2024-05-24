TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 846,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

TMC the metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 321,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $504.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile



TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

