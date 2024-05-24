Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Richard W. Mott Buys 12,100 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Mott acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,170.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 118,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,947. The stock has a market cap of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Read Our Latest Report on TMCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.