TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Scott A. Mell Sells 1,500 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 11,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TriMas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TriMas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

