Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Triumph Group Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $13.26 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

