Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

