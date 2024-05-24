UBS Group AG Has $63.23 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 557.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,652 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $63,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 188.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $79.22 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

