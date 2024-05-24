UBS Group AG Has $76.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $76,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,087,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,693,000 after purchasing an additional 427,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,240,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.