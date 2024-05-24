UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 788,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Five9 were worth $62,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

