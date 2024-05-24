UBS Group AG Purchases 243,950 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $66,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 971,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,543 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $43.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

