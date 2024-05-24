UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.58% of Western Midstream Partners worth $64,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

WES stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

