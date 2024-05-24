UBS Group AG Sells 365,695 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.96% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $60,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 227,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.80 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

