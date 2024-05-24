UBS Group AG Sells 55,049 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,049 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $69,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

