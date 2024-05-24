UBS Group Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $17.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 82,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Asana has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

