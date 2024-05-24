UL Solutions Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

UL Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ULS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 26,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,271. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

