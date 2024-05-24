US Solar Fund (USF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USF stock opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.51. US Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

