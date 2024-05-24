Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,448 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Utz Brands worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after buying an additional 199,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 191,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,157.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,222.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,809,890. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 31,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.