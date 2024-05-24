Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.79. 168,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.