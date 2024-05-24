Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after buying an additional 790,794 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 788.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 594,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after buying an additional 420,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.12 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

