Vaughn Taylor Purchases 150,000 Shares of IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn Taylor bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$339,000.00 ($226,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

