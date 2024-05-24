VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Plans GBX 1.42 Dividend

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

GSEO opened at GBX 76.82 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £317.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.11. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.26).

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

