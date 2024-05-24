VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Plans GBX 1.42 Dividend

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance
GSEO opened at GBX 76.82 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £317.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.11. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.26).
About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
