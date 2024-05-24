Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Viper Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

