Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 4.1%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $47.00. 243,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 507,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

