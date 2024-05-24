VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

VSE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. VSE has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

