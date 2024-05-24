Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.70. Waldencast shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 8,096 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday.

Waldencast Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waldencast by 73.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

