Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $206,286,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Waters by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $336.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

