Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $479.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.17 and a twelve month high of $488.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

