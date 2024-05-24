Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 384 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 500,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.53. 598,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $570.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $177.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

