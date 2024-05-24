Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 5.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.72 and last traded at $116.55. 404,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 796,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

