Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s previous close.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 573,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $220,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $1,571,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $657,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $16,020,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

