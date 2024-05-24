Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

