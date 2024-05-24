Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Welltower by 696.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $100.10. 94,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.